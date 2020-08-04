Common Eye Doctor Tools Used During an Eye Exam

If you’ve ever been to the eye doctor’s office for a comprehensive eye exam, you must have wondered what all those intimidating pieces of equipment are and what they do. Your eye doctor may use several different instruments to carry out an eye exam, which can be scary for most people. Everyone, both young and old, should visit an eye doctor at least once every two years to help detect and treat some of the eye diseases that can lead to serious health complications. A comprehensive eye exam can help to detect other health complications such as diabetes and even hypertension. You can check the top eye doctors near me directory to schedule your next eye doctor’s appointment. So, without further ado, here are common tools used by eye doctors during eye exams.

Phoropter

This intimidating alien-looking piece of equipment helps to measure refractive errors, such as hyperopia and myopia, to help eye doctors determine the right prescription for corrective lenses (contacts and glasses). This tool is quite subjective, as the patient informs the doctor what he or she can see through a range of applied lenses. By using various lenses, the optometrist asks the patient to identify the lens that he or she can see clearer through. This helps to determine the most appropriate lenses for the eyes. So, the patient should provide the eye doctor with the most accurate information to help obtain the best corrective lenses.

Ophthalmoscope

Eye doctors use this handheld device for a comprehensive examination of the interior of the eye. The pupil has to be dilated for this examination to be carried out. By dilating the patient’s eye, the eye doctor can have a better view of the eye’s interior, including the structures behind it. Pupil dilation is not mandatory and the interior of the eye can still be examined without it, but it helps to provide a more comprehensive inspection.

Tonometer

This tool is important in measuring the eye pressure and has helped in the detection of glaucoma, one of the most common eye problems. The eye doctor uses numbing drops because the tonometer has to touch the eye. However, when the air-puff tonometer is used, there is no need for numbing drops. This tool works by measuring the production of the liquid inside the eye (aqueous humor) and the rate at which this liquid drains into the tissue near the cornea.

Slit Lamp

This microscope has a light attached to enable the optometrist to have a closer look at the eye. With this instrument, the eye doctor can view the different structures of the eye, including the lens, iris, and cornea. Using special lenses, the doctor can better examine the back of the eye and have an excellent view of the inside of the eye.

Autorefractor

This machine measures refractive error and helps to determine the right prescription for contacts and eyeglasses. It measures how light is refracted when it enters the eye. The patient sits and places the chin on a soft rest for support as the machine takes readings. The patient’s feedback is not required during this process.

These tools are important in detecting eye problems so doctors can determine the best possible treatment or solution. So, you don’t have to fear visiting your eye doctor for a comprehensive eye exam because it can help detect and treat eye problems and other health complications.