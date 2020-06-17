How Handyman Services Help Keep Homeowners Safe and Healthy

Every homeowner deserves to have a space that’s safe, functional and enjoyable to spend time in! Of course, if you or a loved one are a senior dealing with reduced mobility or other health needs at home, you may find it difficult to perform the chores and fixes needed to keep your home running its best. Fortunately, handyman services can help.

Read on as we explore a few big benefits of handyman services, and how they help keep your home (and the people in it) safe and healthy all year long.

A safer alternative to the DIY approach

The do-it-yourself (or DIY) method is an increasingly popular way for homeowners to enjoy everything from wall art to gardening to delicious dinners—but when it comes to household tasks, chores and projects, seniors may find it easier (and safer) to seek the help of an equipped professional handyman. Household tasks such as changing light fixtures, resolving plumbing issues or accessing the attic may be difficult or even dangerous for those with reduced mobility, and can at the very least be taxing on one’s joints—so by enlisting the help of a professional handyman, homeowners can stay safe in their space while still enjoying a home that functions well and feels great.

Time to focus on fitness, family fun and more

Handyman services can also help give homeowners and their families more time to enjoy together, promoting both mental and physical health. Instead of spending time and physical energy on a home project, for example, seniors can better devote their time to chatting with family in other parts of the country or planning outdoor excursions together. Even while solo, seniors can spend time exercising at home, reading, or making a nutritious meal instead of focusing on physical household projects that may be better performed by trained professionals.

Paving the way for long-term solutions

Handyman services don’t just help keep seniors safe during their everyday lives—they can help promote long-term health and safety, too, by installing features like safety grab bars, stairway handrails and other must-haves for seniors navigating their way around home. For those in storm-prone areas, handyman services (depending on the provider) may also include moving outdoor items to prevent them from turning into flying debris, or installing hurricane shutters for safety and peace of mind in the event of a hurricane. These projects can have a big impact. For senior homeowners, as well as their families and loved ones, there is nothing quite like the peace of mind that comes with a safe, secure home environment. Handyman professionals are trained in the installation and upkeep of a wide variety of safety features, and are thus some of the best people to work with when it comes to safeguarding your home against the unexpected.

At first glance, handyman services may seem like a purely practical fix for the home—but take a closer look and you will discover that these professional services can actually help deliver powerful peace of mind to you and your loved ones!