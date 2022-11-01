Health Issues You’ve Been Putting Off That Need Addressing

We all have those issues that we’re not ready to deal with yet. But by addressing them now, you can experience a healthier and more comfortable life. Here are some of the health issues you may have been putting off.

Back Pain

Back pain can range from a small ache to severe pain that comes with other symptoms. In most cases, back pain is not harmful or dangerous. However, there are cases where you may need to address the issue.

When your back first starts to hurt, you could taking over-the-counter pain relievers and applying ice for the first 48 hours. It’s recommended you take it easy and avoid any activities that cause more pain. You should see a doctor if your pain lasts longer than 2 weeks, or if it is severe. You should also see a doctor if you have:

Fever associated with your back pain

Back pain after trauma

Loss of bladder or bowel control

Loss of strength in your arms and legs

Unexplained weight loss

Numbness of tingling in your arms

Your doctor can carry out physical examinations including checking for tenderness, spine range of motions, strength, sensation, and reflexes. Depending on your symptoms will determine what kind of back pain help or treatment you will receive.

Mental Health

Taking care of your mental well-being is just as important as taking care of your physical well-being. Even though we have come a long way in recent years, a lot of stigmas are still surrounding mental health and many people put off addressing theirs. Stress, anxiety and depression are all common mental health issues that people tend to brush off.

Every mental health issue has its own list of symptoms, but some common ones could indicate that you need to seek help. These include:

Loss of appetite

Negative thoughts about yourself

Frequent worries or feeling anxious

Irritability or moodiness

Not enjoying life as much as you used to

Finding day-to-day life a struggle

Trouble sleeping

Sleeping too much

Seeing or hearing things that aren’t there

Having trouble concentrating

When seeing a doctor, we know it can be daunting. But your doctor will help you through it and discuss your symptoms and next steps such as counselling, medicine or lifestyle changes.

Obesity

Obesity is when abnormal or excessive fat accumulates and presents a health risk. With 31,000 people dying every year from heart conditions due to being overweight or obese, it may be time to address the issue.

Obesity can cause a range of other health issues like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure and much more. It can also affect mental health and lead to psychological problems such as depression and low self-esteem. By taking action and addressing the problem, you can lead a healthier life. To do this you can:

Eat a balanced, calorie-controlled diet recommended by a GP or dietitian

Join a local weight loss group

Take up activities like walking, jogging, swimming

Eat slowly to avoid overeating

Get psychological help

Although there is no quick fix for obesity, addressing the problem now will help you feel healthier and more active which can lead to an overall healthier life.

High Alcohol Consumption

We’re all guilty of enjoying a glass of wine with our meal or a few beers or cocktails when we’re out on the town. However, there’s a point where alcohol consumption may need to be addressed if it is causing problems in other areas of our life.

Excessive drinking is when women drink 4 or more drinks during a single occasion and men drink 5 or more. Heavy drinking is when women drink 8 or more drinks per week and men 15. Most people who drink heavily aren’t alcoholics or alcohol-dependent, but their overall health can still be affected. Health risks include:

High blood pressure

Certain types of cancer

Memory problems

Mental health problems including depression and anxiety

Liver disease

Digestive problems

If you find you might be drinking too much, you can cut down by taking certain steps. Things like giving yourself a limit or a budget, making smaller drinks or having lower-strength drinks can all help reduce your alcohol consumption so that you can lead a healthy life.

Tobacco Use

No matter how you smoke it, tobacco is dangerous to your health. Quitting smoking is probably something you put off every week, month or year, but by addressing it now you may save yourself from a range of health issues in the future. Smoking is directly linked with:

Many types of cancer

Heart disease

Heart attack

Stroke

Pneumonia

Asthma

Anxiety

Depression

Bad skin

Bad teeth

Quitting smoking is difficult, but you can speak to your doctor to make a plan. There are a variety of prescription and non-prescription treatments that can help you quit. And once you have, we’re sure you’ll feel fitter and healthier than ever before.