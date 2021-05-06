How Upgrading to LED Lighting Benefits Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide are shying away from traditional lighting systems and upgrading to modern LED lighting. The upgrades are due to the appeal, performance, and other LED lighting systems’ benefits. Upgrading to the new lighting system does not come so easy because the initial costs are high.

However, in the end, many of the facilities that opt to use LED lights enjoy immense savings and peace of mind from the benefits that the lighting systems come with. Besides the immense benefits that lighting for hospitals and healthcare facilities provides for the institutions of medicine, the quality of light also contributes to the patients’ well-being, environment, and staff.

Benefits of Upgrading To LED Lighting

Saves on energy consumption

Lighting hospitals and health facilities account for 15% of the total budget set aside for electricity costs. Irrespective of the size of the premise, 15% is not a low amount to spend on lighting when there are other issues to take care of for the facilities’ proper running.

Today, many of these health facilities and hospitals cut down on lighting expenses by upgrading to LED lights. Even though the LED lighting system’s installation process is not cheap, the lights reduce electricity consumption by up to 50%. Unlike traditional lighting systems, LED lights do not need to break down easily, thus saving on regular fixing and replacements.

Better quality light

Light quality is paramount, especially in hospitals where patients need comfort as much as possible. Led lights, unlike traditional lighting systems, are popular in health facilities because they are the closest thing to natural sunlight. The color saturation of bright whites and blue content is the best quality lighting you can get.

The high quality of lights helps suppress melatonin, providing both patients and staff with improved alertness, mood, and productivity. According to research, the quality of the LED lights also improves the patients’ metabolism and immune system.

Great ambiance

LED lights help to enhance the ambiance of the hospital. The atmosphere in hospital corridors, circulation areas, and entry halls look friendlier, leading to more comfort among patients, visitors, and staff.

In contrast with the sharp lighting provided by traditional fluorescent bulbs, LED lights inspire confidence and a pleasant feeling. Unlike the traditional lighting systems, it is easy to adjust the brightness levels to suit each situation and place.

Increased staff safety and productivity

Some of the most important health facility sections include the operating room, CT scan and ultrasound room, MRI facility, and the emergency room, among others. All these sections depend on good lighting for effectiveness, quality services, and minimal errors.

LED lights provide consistent and adequate illumination that makes it easier for staff to carry out their tasks confidently without risking their patients’ lives. Working under very bright lights, especially in the operating theater, dries out surgeons’ body tissues paving the way for errors. LED lights generate enough brightness with minimal heat.

Environmental-friendly

One of the main disadvantages of using energy sources is the impact they have on the environment. Many of the energy sources emit carbon emissions that affect the environment negatively. Improper disposal of fluorescent and incandescent bulbs could harm the environment because they contain mercury, which is a toxic element.

Led lights are toxic-free as their construction is from 100% recyclable materials. The lights also come with a longer lifespan, which means the facilities need fewer bulbs to operate, and they have less wastage.

Wrapping It Up

A hospital or health facility needs good lighting to promote patient safety and staff productivity. Dealing with blinking and bright lights that produce too much heat has more negative effects than positive ones.

LED lights provide better performance than traditional incandescent, CFLs, and halogen bulbs. They are energy efficient, and their quality of light benefits the staff, patients, and the environment. LEDs also enhance the hospital’s ambiance making them the perfect Lighting for Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities.