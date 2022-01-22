Occasional Beauty Procedures that Every Woman Needs

In most instances, a lady is initially judged by her physical appearance before anything else. A woman will walk into an office, and the first thing people notice is her hair, outfit, and shoes. Makeup has also become a beauty standard, and most times, ladies use it to enhance their beauty. Some even try to alter different features in their bodies to forms that they consider to be more beautiful.

As much as society might not approve of some of these beauty standards, they are the new norm and are here to stay. Let us have a look at some of the latest beauty procedures that at least every lady has had done.

Microblading

This is a procedure that is done on the eyebrows. Most ladies have a hard time shaping their eyebrows every morning, not to mention the amount of time it takes and the risk of walking around with uneven brows. So they opt for microblading to get perfect and permanent eyebrows. The best part is that this procedure leaves your brows looking natural as well.

The process takes just a few hours, and your brow technician might ask you to come in for a touch-up every few years. Most people fear because they think that the process is painful since there is the use of needles, but they use numbing cream to prevent you from feeling any kind of pain. It takes just a few days to heal, and you are set for close to five years.

Lash Extensions

Your eyelashes are an essential part of your eye beauty. They protect your eyes from harmful elements such as dust and wind. They also shape your eyes, and they have the ability to transform your whole look. Some people have full and dense lashes, while some have very scarce lashes that are hardly visible. Do not struggle with mascara every morning when you have the option of getting lash extensions.

During this procedure, a lash technician uses non-irritating glue to apply false lashes to your natural eyelashes. The goal is usually to make them blend in with your lashes and make them look as natural as possible. There are different kinds of eyelash extensions, including ellipse flat lash extension.

Laser Hair Removal

If you are just not into waxing or shaving, you should opt for a laser hair removal procedure. Before the process begins, the hair on the targeted area will be trimmed to a certain length, and numbing cream will be applied to help with any pain and discomfort.

Hair follicles are then subjected to a laser beam with the aim of damaging them so as to limit hair growth. To achieve the desired results, you are required to go in for at least six sessions of this procedure. Afterward, you can say goodbye to your waxing and shaping.

Botox Injections

This procedure is specifically designed to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles and to curb aging skin. During the process, a doctor uses a thin needle to inject botox into the muscles on your face. The botox works to paralyze the muscles and prevent the formation of skin wrinkles. The most common areas that are injected with botox are around the eyes, the corners of the mouth, and the forehead.

In addition to its cosmetic benefits, botox also has medical uses, and it is known to treat muscle spasms by blocking the nerves on the muscle. It can also help with migraines for those who suffer from them frequently, especially due to blood pressure problems. This is one of the most common cosmetic procedures in the United States.

Dermal Fillers

Fillers are injected into the skin during this treatment. Lips and cheeks can be plumped up with fillers. They can also be used to soften wrinkles, creases, and deep folds. In most cases, the injections produce instant results. Hyaluronic acid and synthetic polylactic are some of the drugs that are used for this procedure. Your own fat may potentially be used as a filler by your doctor.

To obtain the fat, liposuction is required. The majority of dermal fillers are only used for a short period of time. They last approximately a year before dissolving. Compared to Botox, dermal fillers last a longer period of time and are more costly.

Chemical Peels

Wrinkles, acne scars, rough skin, age spots, and freckles are all treated with chemical peels. A chemical solution is used to remove damaged skin during treatment. Chemical peels come in a variety of strengths, from moderate to deep. The type that is ideal for you is determined by the severity of your skin issues.

Alpha-hydroxy acids are used in mild peels. Trichloroacetic acid is used in medium peels. Both help to minimize wrinkles and acne. Deeper scars and wrinkles are treated with phenol. It has more dramatic results than medium or light peels, but it takes longer to recover. A thorough chemical peel might last up to ten years.

Conclusion

There are so many cosmetic procedures out there you choose. However, before going in for one, ensure that the doctor or technician in charge is certified and has the right credentials to carry out such procedures. Be aware that there are so many medical quacks that can cause permanent damage to your body.

If you have watched the ‘Botched’ series, then you understand what I mean. You can also avoid having to go for cosmetic treatments by taking good care of your skin. Hydrate and use skincare products to moisturize and prevent your skin from aging fast.